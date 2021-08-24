President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Belgian ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium Michel Peetermans, Trend reports.
