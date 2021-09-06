Azerbaijan working on returning IDPs to liberated lands - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan's government continues to work on returning IDPs to the territories (prevously liberated from Armenian occupation) safely, Trend reports citing the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's on the Twitter, regarding the November 10 agreement.

The publication reads that 300 days have passed since the agreement of November 10 was reached between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

“From November 10, 2020 to the present day, in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, more than 46,486 mines and unexploded ordnance were neutralized on more than 15,510 hectares. As a result of landmines planted by Armenia during the period of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, 160 Azerbaijani citizens were killed or injured. Among those killed were two journalists and an official who tragically lost their lives in a mine blast while on duty,” the Azerbaijani MFA stated.

“The first international airport in the liberated Fuzuli district has started test flights. At the same time, the construction of two international airports is underway in Zangilan and Lachin districts,” the publication says.

“The master plan of liberated Aghdam was approved and many cultural buildings and historical monuments were restored in Shusha. The ‘Smart village’ project has been launched in Aghali village of Zangilan district and is planned to be completed by early 2022,” the MFA said.