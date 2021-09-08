Projected defense and security expenditures of Azerbaijan in 2022 named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Projected expenditures in the state budget of Azerbaijan for defense and security in 2022 were named in the budget forecast.

According to the forecast of the Ministry of Finance on the consolidated budget for 2022, defense and security expenditures will amount to 4.4 billion manat, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures in 2022 are projected at 28.9 billion manat.