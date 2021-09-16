Azerbaijan will hold Armenia to account for breaches of Convention on elimination of racial discrimination - deputy minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijan will hold Armenia to account for breaches of the Convention on the elimination of racial discrimination - Deputy minister, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"In the coming days, we will hold Armenia to account for breaches of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. 30 years of human rights abuses against Azerbaijanis during occupation will not be tolerated," he wrote.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan will hold Armenia to account for breaches of Convention on elimination of racial discrimination - deputy minister
"Three Brothers – 2021" int'l exercises continue with participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan (VIDEO)
Illegal visit of French officials to Azerbaijan harms efforts to restore peace in region - FM (PHOTO)
Concert of V4 Quartet to be held during Baku Jazz Festival as opening event of the Hungarian V4 Presidency