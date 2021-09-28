Azerbaijan's working group holds new meeting on demining liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s working group of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], on clearing the territories from mines and unexploded munitions, held a new meeting, Trend reports on Sept.28.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Mine Action Agency, the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, economy, emergency situations, and the State Border Service.

During the meeting, reports on the clearance of mines from the liberated territories were delivered, and issues reflected in these documents were discussed.