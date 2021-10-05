Region will return to its previous state, everyone should know this - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5

Trend:

The end of the second Karabakh war does not mean that the region will return to its previous state. It will never be the same. Everyone should know this, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with members of the general public of Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“If someone thinks that the war is over and everything will go back to the previous state of things, they are wrong, so to speak. The war is over, we have won and created a new reality, so everyone must and will reckon with this reality. When I say that we will not allow any provocation against us in Armenia, I mean exactly that. It is our legitimate right. If we see a threat, if we see a small manifestation of danger, we will take the necessary steps, and no-one can stop us, no-one can stand in front of us. During the Second Karabakh War, the supporters of Armenia tried to obstruct our cause in various ways – some by making statements, others by providing them with tangible assistance. But it did not help, and it will not happen again,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Therefore, the end of the second Karabakh war does not mean that the region will return to its previous state. It will never be the same. Everyone should know this. I know that some people are worried about this. Some believe that they are out of the process now. It is up to them. In any case, we have provided a platform for cooperation to all neighboring countries. Azerbaijan was the first country to support the cooperation platform proposed by the President of Turkey. If this does not satisfy anyone, we do not need that platform either,” the head of state said.