UN International Court of Justice to hold hearings on Azerbaijan’s claim against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The UN International Court of Justice will hold hearings on the claim of Azerbaijan against Armenia for violation of the International Convention "on the Abolition of All Forms of Racial Discrimination" on October 18, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the hearings will be broadcast live at 12:00 local time. To watch the broadcast, follow the link: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1s/k1sldfbv85.

It is noted that Azerbaijan has filed a claim against Armenia with the UN International Court for violation of the International Convention "on the Abolition of All Forms of Racial Discrimination".