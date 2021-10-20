This is our common victory, victory of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
This is our common victory, the victory of the Azerbaijani people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
President Aliyev made the remark at a meeting on October 20 with public representatives of the Zangilan district.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan to try resettle people in Zangilan by early next, maybe by late this year - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with public representatives of Zangilan
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions in military unit of State Border Guard Service in Zangilan district
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view work done under "smart village" project in Aghali village