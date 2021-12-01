Russia working out celebration program for 30th anniversary of ties with Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

The celebration program of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan is being worked out, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Presently, the process of coordinating the corresponding action plans both in the official part and in the cultural, humanitarian field is under completion,” Zakharova said. “I hope that we will share the corresponding information soon.”

The spokesperson added that there will be a number of such diplomatic holidays in 2022.

“Several 30th anniversaries of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and a number of post-Soviet countries will be celebrated in 2022,” Zakharova said. “Presently, all this is being worked out. As soon as everything is approved, you will know about it.”