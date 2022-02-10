Rovshan Najaf appointed as First VP of Azerbaijan's SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Rovshan Najaf as First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Trend reports.

Until the appointment of the President of SOCAR, the temporary performance of his duties is assigned to the First Vice President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf.

The order comes into force from the date of signing.

Earlier, Rovshan Najaf was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Economy.