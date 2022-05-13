National leader Heydar Aliyev's voice recording about Azerbaijan touched President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The opening of the 5th 'Kharibulbul' International Folklore Festival took place in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on May 12, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the festival.

Before the end of the gala concert, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev's audio recording saying 'Azerbaijan will not cede a single inch of its land' was played. President Ilham Aliyev was touched by the leader's voice.