...
Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares results of weekly mine clearing work in liberated areas

Politics Materials 23 May 2022 11:44
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released the statistics on de-mining operations in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], for the past week, Trend reports via the agency.

According to ANAMA, in the reporting period 109 anti-personnel and 69 anti-tank mines, as well as 155 unexploded ordnances, were detected and cleared during de-mining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Meanwhile, territories with a total area of 413 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances added to the agency.

