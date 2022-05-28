Turkish-Azerbaijani relations reach exemplary level for whole world - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. ​ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan have reached an exemplary level for the whole world, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the statement during his speech at TEKNOFEST festival in Baku on May 28.

"With the signing of the Shusha Declaration, relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan have reached the level of strategic alliance. We have brought relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey to a level that is an example for the whole world. It’s of particular importance that my visit to Azerbaijan is taking place in the Year of Shusha, the ancient Azerbaijani city," he stressed.