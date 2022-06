BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding former Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Advisor to Prime Minister Elman Rustamov with the 'Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan', Trend reports.

According to the order, the advisor was awarded for his long-term fruitful activity in the development of Azerbaijan's banking sector.