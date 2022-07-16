Iran welcomes meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Iran welcomes the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The I.R. of Iran supports any process/initiative that leads to lasting peace, stability and security in the region. Bilateral talks and intra-regional dialogues ( 3+3 Mechanism / Iran-Russia-Turkey+Azerbaijan-Armenia-Georgia) are the best for a long-term stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus", the ambassador noted.