BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. After the occupation [of Azerbaijan's Lachin], illegal settlement was carried out by resettling Armenians from the Middle East, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

He referred to a piece written by Robert Seely for The Times in 1992, which mentions burning and plundering of Lachin's Zabukh village by Armenian forces.