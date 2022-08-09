President Ilham Aliyev receives Prime Minister of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh in Konya, Trend reports.

Mohammad Shtayyeh conveyed President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas`s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for Mahmoud Abbas`s greetings, and asked the Prime Minister to extend his greetings to the Palestinian President.

Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed gratitude to the head of state for Azerbaijan`s solidarity with, and support and humanitarian aid to Palestine. Saying that the bilateral relations are developing successfully in various areas, the Prime Minister hailed mutual support as part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. The Palestinian Prime Minister congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan`s achievements in all fields. Mohammad Shtayyeh raised the issue of the opening of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Palestine.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm words, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the people of Azerbaijan stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Recalling the visit of President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas to Azerbaijan and his contacts with him, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in political, economic, educational, cultural and sports fields.

Touching upon the study of Palestinian students in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that grants were allocated to them by the state, adding Azerbaijan is ready to increase these grants.