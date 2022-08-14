Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's aspiration for stability in South Caucasus - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's aspiration for stability in its region, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee told reporters on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence, Trend reports.

Hayee said that relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are developing at the highest level and cover many areas.

"I am very glad that today a large number of our friends from Azerbaijan are also present at the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence. The relations between our countries are strong and are rooted in history," he said.

According to the ambassador, new prospects for the development of economic relations are opening up between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

"Currently, there are 4 regular flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. About 1,000 Pakistanis arrive in Azerbaijan in a week. This contributes to the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, facilitates new business contacts between the two countries," he added.

Hayee also noted that Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's aspiration for stability in the region.

"Azerbaijan strives to achieve stability, peace and prosperity in its region. We believe that there is no alternative to peace. Peace is important not only for neighboring countries, but also for the entire region and for the international community," he said.