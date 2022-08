BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Armenia handed over the alleged remains of 138 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Karabakh war, Secretary, Head of the Working Group of the State Commission for the Affairs of Hostages and Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said, Trend reports.

Akhundov made the remark at a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by the state commission

