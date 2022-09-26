Peace in our region is necessary for all countries and all peoples – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Peace in our region is necessary for all countries and all peoples, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, Trend reports.

"As a whole, if we consider the agenda of our relations, it is quite broad and covers practically all areas. It would probably be easier to pinpoint areas where our cooperation is not so active. Because all indicators in the political, economic, transport, energy and humanitarian fields are visible, and we are seeing very good dynamics. The key thing is to focus on the results. All the issues we agreed on are being implemented. Eight road maps have been agreed and are being implemented in the economic, commercial, information, communication, transport and other spheres. There is a precise schedule for the implementation of the issues set in each direction, and their implementation is being monitored. Therefore, we can say that there is only a positive result here. Let me emphasize again that these results have been achieved by our joint efforts and are of great importance for our countries and, in my opinion, for the region as a whole. Of course, regional security issues are always on the agenda of our relations. We recently talked about this in our meeting with the Russian President in Samarkand. Of course, peace in our region is necessary for all countries and all peoples. Our agenda is quite unequivocal. We have repeatedly stated that we are in favor of long-term and sustainable peace, the solution of all problems related to our neighbors, and the recovery of this region from the difficult situation it was in for 30 years," the head of state said.