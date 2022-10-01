Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to international community on mine incidents in Fuzuli, Tartar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has appealed to the international community in connection with the explosion of mines in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Tartar districts, the Ombudsman’s Office told Trend.

"Despite repeated appeals, Armenia still hasn’t handed over exact maps of mines laid by it during the occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, which remains a serious threat to the life and health of both military personnel and civilians,” Aliyeva said. “Unfortunately, on September 30, as a result of an anti-tank mine’s explosion in the liberated Yukhari Dilagharda village of the Fuzuli district, Amid Asadov (born in 1986) and Cherkez Guluzade (born in 2007) were killed, and Bahadur Guliyev (born in 1973) was injured.”

“Besides, on October 1, as a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in the liberated territory not cleared of mines called ‘The Third State Farm’, located in the Tartar district, Nijat Jabbarov (born in 1990) and Rafail Bayramov (born in 1976 ) were seriously injured and, according to preliminary information, their legs were amputated,” the appeal noted.

“Once again addressing international organizations, we reiterate our concern that mines are a potential source of danger to human life and call for immediate action in this regard,” the appeal further said.

“The Armenian side must hand over to us accurate maps of minefields, begin to comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, respect human rights and fulfill its obligations to ensure sustainable peace and security in the region," added the appeal.