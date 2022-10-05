UN highly appreciates Azerbaijan's work to populate its liberated territories - executive director of UN-Habitat

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. We highly appreciate the work that Azerbaijan is doing to populate its liberated territories, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN‐Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif said this on the sidelines of Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the topic 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda as a Leading Force for Post-Conflict Recovery and Reconstruction' in Aghdam city, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's government is intensively working to restore lands and return former internally displaced persons," she said.

Sharif noted that factors such as climate change, and COVID-19 create problems for the urban process and transformational changes.

"Today's forum is important from the point of view of studying the work done by Azerbaijan in its liberated territories, studying the country's technical experience," she added.