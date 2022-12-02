Azerbaijani FM briefs Greek FM on challenges posed by Armenia to peace process (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias within the 29th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Poland's Lodz, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as reviewed relations in policy, economy, trade, energy, the humanitarian sector, and other fields, including cooperation within international organizations.

The officials emphasized the significance of the recent engagements between Azerbaijan and Greece, in particular, the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the opening of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) on October 1, 2022.

Minister Bayramov informed his colleague on the new regional realities after the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reconstruction activities on the liberated lands, as well as the challenges posed by Armenia to the peace process.

The ministers also expressed mutual interest in developing relations between the two countries.