Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria working with Azerbaijan to meet their gas needs - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria are working with Azerbaijan to meet their gas needs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu on December 7, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu noted that energy and food security are on the international community's agenda due to the Ukraine conflict.

"We should cooperate in the field of energy. Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria have a need for natural gas. Türkiye works jointly with Azerbaijan to meet this demand," Cavusoglu said.