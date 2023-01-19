EU stands for peace, stability, prosperity in South Caucasus – EU ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The EU stands for peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko tweeted, Trend reports.

"Today, the EU ambassadors to Azerbaijan visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, laid flowers, and honored the memory of the January 20 tragedy victims. I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims of those tragic events," Michalko wrote.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, as a result of military aggression of the units of the Soviet Army and special forces, as well as contingents of internal troops against Azerbaijan, civilians, including children, women and elderly were massacred in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran and Neftchala by order of the USSR leadership.

As a result of the aggression 149 civilians were killed, 744 were seriously injured, and 4 people went missing. The Soviet army sent to the country in order to forcefully suppress the mass protests of the Azerbaijani people and the national independence movement started in response to the discrimination policy of the USSR leadership against the people of Azerbaijan, the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their historical lands in the territory of present-day Armenia, and Armenia’s unfounded territorial claims against Karabakh, committed an unprecedented massacre against the civilian population grossly violating international law and the Constitution.