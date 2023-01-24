Azerbaijan, Russia to cooperate on applying IHR regulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) on the joint application of the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005)," Trend reports.

According to the decree, the mentioned agreement was signed in Baku on November 17, 2022.

Will be updated