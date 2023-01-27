Details on Azerbaijani Embassy attacker's identity and those injured disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. During the incident at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, a 43-year-old embassy employee was killed, and two employees aged 30-35 were injured, one in the arm and one in the leg, Trend reports.

An attacker, saying that he was unarmed, threatened the guard standing at the door and entered the embassy. He started shooting towards the entrance gate of the embassy. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, law enforcement officers and rescuers immediately arrived at the scene.

According to Head of the Tehran police Huseyn Rahimi, the attacker entered the embassy with two young children. The man who opened fire said that he attacked because of personal and family issues.

"A man who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran has been detained. This morning, this man attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy with a firearm and started shooting with a firearm. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and two were injured," he added.

Meanwhile, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4).

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.