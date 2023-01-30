Embassies in Iran may suspend their work, following Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Azerbaijani Embassy may not be the only diplomatic mission that has left Iran so far.

According to information obtained by Trend, following the recent events (the terrorist attack at the Embassy of Azerbaijan, and missile strike at military infrastructure in Iranian Isfahan) embassies of some countries are already thinking about withdrawing their employees from Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, yesterday, at about 22:00 local time, a plane carrying evacuated employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran landed in Baku. The body of Orkhan Asgarov, who died as a result of the attack on the embassy, was also delivered.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said that the diplomatic activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran has been completely suspended.

"5 people will remain at the embassy to protect the administrative building and the property of the diplomatic mission, but they will not carry out diplomatic activities," the deputy minister added.

Khalafov also noted that the decision to suspend the activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran does not apply to the work of the Consulate General in Tabriz.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Meanwhile, a series of powerful explosions occurred on Sunday night at military infrastructure facilities in Iran. An air alert has been issued in a number of cities.

"On the evening of January 28, 2023, at about 23:30 (23:00 GMT+4), an unsuccessful attack was carried out using drones on one of the centers of the Ministry of Defense. One of them was shot down by an air defense system, and the other two fell into defensive traps and exploded," Iranian Defense Ministry said.