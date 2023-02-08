BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Today, the entire Azerbaijani people are beside the fraternal Turkish people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he had a conversation with Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, Trend reports.

"According to my information, private companies have already sprung into action and started to provide financial and technical assistance. On my instructions, our biggest company SOCAR has started to provide support. SOCAR is trying and will continue trying to help with all the possibilities it has.

I know that representatives of our state institutions are also active in organizing humanitarian aid within their institutions, and we can only welcome this. In other words, the entire Azerbaijani people are with the brotherly Turkish people today," President Ilham Aliyev said.