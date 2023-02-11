Azerbaijani Army has always stood by fraternal Türkiye – MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Azerbaijani Army has always stood by fraternal Türkiye, Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at today's meeting held under his chairmanship, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting was attended by deputy ministers, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments, and services of the ministry. The commanders of military formations were also involved in the meeting via video teleconference.

The meeting participants first observed the memory of victims, who died following the earthquake in Türkiye, with a minute's silence.

The minister underscored the tasks set by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, regarding the comprehensive aid to the fraternal country.

Colonel General Hasanov expressed his gratitude to the military personnel and their family members who actively participated in the aid campaign organized by the relevant military units of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry to support the earthquake victims, following President Ilham Aliyev's instructions.

Highly commending the activities of the Azerbaijani military medical personnel in Turkish Kahramanmaras province, the minister emphasized that the Azerbaijan Army always stands by fraternal Türkiye.

In the meantime, Colonel General Hasanov heard the reports on the results of the units' combat capability check. He appreciated the results of the inspections, gave appropriate instructions to the relevant officials to organize combat training measures in conditions close to real combat.

Furthermore, the meeting participants analyzed the current operational conditions on the border, as well as in the Karabakh Economic Zone, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed. Colonel General Hasanov gave specific instructions on taking preventive measures against possible threats.

Speaking of the “Winter Exercises – 2023” conducted in Kars, the minister noted that the Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers have the same views about high professionalism of the military personnel partaking in the exercises.

The officials outlined the importance of keeping the combat capability of the units deployed in difficult-terrain areas under adverse weather conditions at a high level, as well as the importance of following safety rules and taking necessary measures against fire during implementing service-combat tasks. Specific tasks were given to increase vigilance during combat duty.