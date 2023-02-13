Generation capacity created in Eastern Zangezur to reach 200 MW by year-end - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The new plant, which will start operating in 2025, will further strengthen our energy potential, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Trend reports.

"The new plant, which will start operating in 2025, will further strengthen our energy potential. Because it is needed both in Azerbaijan and Europe.

We have started the restoration and reconstruction work on the liberated lands, primarily in the field of power engineering, and more than 10 substations and over 10 hydroelectric power stations have already been built. We have already created more than 50 megawatts of generation capacity in Eastern Zangezur region in two years and this figure will reach 200 megawatts by the end of this year," President Ilham Aliyev said.