Baku Network expert platform hosts discussions on Türkiye's growing geopolitical role (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Baku International Policy and Security Network (BIPSN) expert platform hosted discussions on issues related to those concerned about a strong Türkiye and its growing geopolitical role, and the reasons of such concern, Trend reports.

During the discussions with the participation of Azerbaijani historian Rizvan Huseynov, such topics as the role of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the emerging international security architecture and the new world order, the geopolitical situation in our region after the Turkic world is established as the center of forces in the new world order.

The BIPSN is a non-governmental think tank, founded in August 2015 and established with the assistance of the Trend News Agency.

The network’s aim is to form an intellectual platform for defining and implementing the tasks aimed at informational and analytical support to Azerbaijan’s foreign policy strategy, and rendering the necessary influence on public opinion through the prism of expert dialogue.