Azerbaijani FM delivers opening speech at UN Human Rights Council session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has delivered an opening video speech on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at a high-level event dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development, held in Geneva as part of the segment of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

The event was initiated by the NAM Chair Azerbaijan, in accordance with Resolution 49/8 adopted at the 49th session of the Human Rights Council, and organized by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights jointly with Azerbaijan.

Will be updated