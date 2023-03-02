IAEA examines that nuclear energy in Ukraine not used for military purposes – director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. A few months ago, accusations were made of making dirty bombs in Ukraine, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told reporters at the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

"We responded immediately and went there. Studies established that the rumors were false, and all delusions and doubts in this direction were eliminated. We work in Ukraine and examine that nuclear energy there is not used for military purposes," he added.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.