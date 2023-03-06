Exhibition organized by Azerbaijan presented within Fifth UN Conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. On March 5-9, 2023, in Doha, the capital of Qatar, within the framework of the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), the Azerbaijani side presented an exhibition covering the work and assistance to the least developed countries, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At this exhibition, which aroused wide interest among participants, the Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA), operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, presented video and printed materials reflecting the international assistance of the Azerbaijani state, in particular to the least developed countries.