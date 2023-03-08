Azerbaijani PM meets with Timor-Leste's president (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, who is paying a visit to the country, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

At the meeting, the importance of the X Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 9, was emphasized.

Besides, the hope was expressed that the first visit of the president of Timor-Leste to Azerbaijan will positively impact the development of relations between the two countries.

An exchange of views took place on the issues discussed during the meeting of Ramos-Horta with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as on the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

President Ilham Aliyev met with the president of Timor-Leste on March 7.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center annually holds the Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.