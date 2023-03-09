Latvia interested in further development of relations with Azerbaijan - President Levits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan and Latvia have significant potential for developing relations, President of Latvia Egils Levits stated on the sidelines of the 10th Global Baku Forum, themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

Levits noted that Azerbaijan has significant potential in the field of renewable energy, which also makes Baku an attractive partner in this matter.

He also noted Latvia’s interest in developing economic and trade relations with Azerbaijan.

The head of state stressed that cooperation in the field of education is another promising area for cooperation.

Levits added that it’s necessary to realize the potential for the development of relations between the countries, which has arisen due to the existing favorable prerequisites.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.