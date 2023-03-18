Armenia hinders adoption of resolution at OSCE condemning terror attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Armenia has obstructed the resolution condemning the terror attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, and resisted its adoption by the OSCE, Trend reports.

This is one of the five resolutions put forward by Azerbaijan, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted at its 49th session held in Nouakchott, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on March 16-17.

The Armenian side hindered the adoption of the mentioned resolution at the request of Iran.

Unfortunately, the Armenian side obstructed the discussions that continued for almost two months and resisted the adoption of the resolution, which condemned the treacherous attack on Azerbaijani embassy, expressing condolences to the families of the victims of terrorism and emphasizing the importance of conducting a comprehensive investigation in order to ensure justice.

This once again shows that Armenia is the main representative of Iran in OSCE and is not interested in peace and security.