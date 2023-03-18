Sending my Novruz greetings to people of Azerbaijan from our native Karabakh is great happiness - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. “This is the third time I am sending my Novruz greetings to the people of Azerbaijan from our native Karabakh. This is great happiness,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district.

“Today, we are honoring the memory of our heroic martyrs who gave us this happiness. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace! I am sending my warm greetings to the heroic Azerbaijani soldiers who gave us this happiness. We have regained our native lands at the cost of their lives.”

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the entire Azerbaijani people had been as united as a fist during the second Karabakh war, and wished the Azerbaijani people continued success and victories.