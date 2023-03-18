We are warning Armenian leadership to refrain from dirty deeds - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. We are warning the Armenian leadership to refrain from these dirty deeds, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district.

"Unfortunately, Armenia has not yet learned the lessons of the Second Karabakh War. Because we are seeing that revengeful forces have risen in Armenia. Territorial claims against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani lands are still being put forward in Armenia.

We are warning the Armenian leadership to refrain from these dirty deeds. We are also warning certain countries that stand behind Armenia from here, from the liberated village of Talish, to stop these dirty deeds. No external force can shatter the will of the state and the people of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said.