Armenia’s patrons have declared information war on us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. After Azerbaijan has liberated its native land, just look at how many unfair steps are being taken against us and how many shady dealings are being committed, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district, Trend reports.

“Armenia’s patrons, the countries involved in Armenia's policy of aggression have declared an information war on us,” the head of state noted.