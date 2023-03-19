Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to understand reality in and refrain from revanchist policies - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan called on Armenia to understand the reality in the region and refrain from revanchist policies, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for Azerbaijani MFA, said, commenting upon the recent statement of Armenian side, Trend reports.

“Armenia, which ignored the calls and decisions of international organizations to end the occupation during the 30-year-long occupation period, should also stop its efforts to use the international organizations in its revanchist policy in violation of territorial integrity, and immediately stop attempts to interfere in the cooperation and relations of the Republic of Azerbaijan with international organizations,” he said.