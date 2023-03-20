Azerbaijani MFA talks Armenia's recent military provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on Armenia's military provocation on border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

“According to the information of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on March 20, one of the servicemen was injured from the fire of units of the armed forces of Armenia located near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan region toward the positions of Border Troops of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan located on the Aghbashyurd heights of Zangilan region,” the MFA said.

The ministry strongly condemned this military provocation of Armenia and demanded that it abandons its increasingly aggressive rhetoric and stops taking steps that increase tension in the region.

“Armenia should stop abusing the presence of the European Union civilian monitoring mission in its territories to increase tensions in the region and cover up its military provocations. It is important that the existence of the said mission in Armenia does not become an excuse for it to refuse to honor its obligations,” the ministry emphasized.

The political and military leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the provocations against the peace-building measures carried out by Azerbaijan in the region, the ministry added.

Previously, the State Border Service said that Azerbaijani junior sergeant Ramin Manafov was wounded as a result of the border provocation.