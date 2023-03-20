Azerbaijan to continue to provide material and technical support to Turkey after earthquake - Jeyhun Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the International Donor Conference "Together for the peoples of Türkiye and Syria" held in Brussels, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The conference was held with the participation of members of the EU, neighboring countries and partner countries, the G20, countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UN, other international organizations, including international and European financial institutions, and organized to support the elimination of the consequences of the earthquakes that occurred in Türkiye and Syria.

Minister Bayramov, speaking at the conference, said that the organization of the conference, aimed at mobilizing the efforts of the international community to eliminate the consequences of a terrible catastrophe, deserves praise. In this regard, there was expressed Azerbaijan's solidarity with fraternal Türkiye, as well as with Syria, which suffered great loss of life and destruction as a result of devastating earthquakes.

Demonstrating Azerbaijan's support for Türkiye from the first days of the earthquake, it was brought to the attention that search and rescue teams, medical personnel, volunteers, as well as humanitarian aid were immediately sent.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan sent 940 rescuers, medical workers and volunteer teams to the region, more than 5,300 tons of humanitarian supplies were sent to the region, more than $45 million were provided through the relevant organizations working in the earthquake. It was brought to the attention that Azerbaijan, as always, will be close to fraternal Türkiye, and in this regard, our country will continue to provide result-oriented logistical support in the reconstruction and construction work after the earthquake

It was announced that Azerbaijan will carry out the construction of residential buildings, social facilities and an educational institution in the amount of $100 million as part of its contribution to reconstruction work in the region.

At the end of the conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, whose country holds the EU Council Presidency, made closing statements.