Transportation of illegal military cargo from Armenia to territory of Azerbaijan continues - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, continue to transport military cargo from Armenia using dirt roads alternative to the Shusha-Lachin road, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Taking advantage of the night hours and foggy weather conditions, illegal Armenian armed detachments transfer manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as fuel, water, food and other logistic support assets to combat positions through the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

It is noted that the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly informed the international community with regard to the transportation of military cargo along the mentioned route.

"Additionally, it was detected that the Armenian side also uses civilian vehicles for the purpose of military transportation. Thus, civilian vehicles moving from Armenia deliver contract service manpower and military cargo to a specified point near Turshsu village of Shusha region. Transportation of military personnel and military supplies to Khankendi by off-road military vehicles was also detected.

We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for tension that may arise hereinafter in the region," the Ministry said.