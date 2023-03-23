Azerbaijan, Pakistan linked by fraternal ties - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijan and Pakistan are linked not only by economic and political relations, but also by fraternal ties, Bilal Hayee, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan told reporters, Trend reports.

"For many years, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been side by side on international platforms. We supported each other on difficult issues, from Karabakh to the Kashmir problem. And I am confident that we will continue to support each other," the ambassador said.

He noted that March 23 is an important date for the Pakistani people.

"March 23 is a significant date for our country, on this day the Pakistani state was established," Bilal Hayee added.

In August this year, Pakistan will celebrate the 76th anniversary of its independence.