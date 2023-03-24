Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire from Armenian side - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. On the evening of March 24, positions of the Azerbaijani army located on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the Karabakh economic region were shelled several times, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

The units of the armed forces of Armenia fired at the opposite positions of the Azerbaijani army from their positions located in different directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, from small arms of various calibers.

In addition, the positions of the Azerbaijani army, located in the direction of the Khojavend region, were also fired upon by members of an illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

According to the ministry, adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army.