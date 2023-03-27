Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan resumes its work (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan has resumed its work.

20:41 (GMT + 4) The Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan has temporarily suspended its activities, Trend reports.

"Due to political tension in Israel, it was decided to suspend the activities of Israeli diplomatic missions in a number of countries, including in Baku. Until the next decision is made, the embassy will suspend its work. This also applies to consular services," the embassy said.

Thousands of protests against the judicial reform carried out by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu are taking place in Israel and abroad for the 12th week in a row. The proposed bill will limit the influence of the Supreme Court on the process of adopting basic laws, allow parliamentarians to challenge the decisions of this court, and give the government control over the procedure for appointing judges, protesters say.