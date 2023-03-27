Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Karen Donfried have held a telephone conversation, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the parties discussed current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the situation in the region, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Bayramov informed Donfried about the current situation in the region, including the latest provocations by Armenia, which continues to transfer personnel and ammunition to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, and steps taken by Azerbaijan without the use of force against these provocations. Once again, the importance of creating a checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin road was noted in order to prevent illegal activities on the territory of Azerbaijan. The minister also touched upon the unconstructive approaches of Armenia, which impedes the negotiations on a peace agreement, and stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement at any time.

Karen Donfried, in turn, stressed the importance of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for regional peace and development. Concern was expressed over the recent tense situation in the region and a call was made to resolve all differences through negotiations. It was stated that the American side is ready to support this process.

At the end of the conversation, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished Karen Donfrid, who will soon leave her current post, success in her future activities.