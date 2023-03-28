BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. France's unfair and prejudiced attitude towards Azerbaijan is not accidental, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"I have to emphasize that during the many years of negotiations, the mediators always showed a special approach to Lachin district. On the whole, Armenia considered the return of Lachin district to Azerbaijan to be unacceptable. They did not intend to vacate other districts either. Now, two and a half years after the war, it has become obvious to everyone. International mediators, the former Minsk Group of the OSCE, actually tried to solidify this occupation by conducting negotiations. Everything has become clear now – France's unfair and prejudiced attitude towards Azerbaijan is not accidental. They simply tried to cover it up to some extent during the occupation. They simply wanted to misguide us. But notice the ugly acts that have been committed against us in the two and a half years since the war, since the Second Karabakh War. Notice the baseless accusations that have been made against us. In other words, all this is obvious, including a series of resolutions adopted by the European Parliament against Azerbaijan, which are still the products of the pro-Armenian, corrupt anti-Azerbaijani group, and French deputies are playing the leading part here. Of course, we felt this during the occupation too, but not to such an obvious extent. We could not even imagine that countries can be so hypocritical and deceitful. They can look into your eyes and say one thing, but do the exact opposite behind your back," President Ilham Aliyev said.